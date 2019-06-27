The Flying Scotsman heading to Derbyshire - timings and locations where you can see it

The famous locomotive is passing through the county as it travels from Ealing Broadway to York on Saturday. Here are the estimated times and locations for its journey through Derbyshire. The Flying Scotsman to pass through Chesterfield this weekend - here's everything you need to know

1. Toton Junction Pass through at 11.14am

2. Toton Central Pass through at 11.16am

3. Trowell Junction Pass through - 11.20am

4. Langley Mill Pass through 11.26am

