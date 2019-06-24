The Flying Scotsman to pass through Chesterfield this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The Flying Scotsman will be passing through Chesterfield at the weekend.

On Saturday the iconic steam engine will travel from Ealing Broadway in London and join the Erewash Valley Line at Trent Junction in Long Eaton before going on to Chesterfield and finally reaching York at 2pm.

People are being warned to stay away from the tracks after problems in the past with spectators scrambling to get a glimpse of the famous locomotive.

Timings have not been made public yet but the train leaves London at 6.30am.

Information on The Railway Touring Company website reads: "Our train leaves London Ealing Broadway at around 6.30am hauled by Flying Scotsman.

"At Dudding Hill Junction we take the Brent curve and join the Midland Main Line (MML) at Cricklewood. We head north and stop at St. Albans, Luton, Bedford and Kettering, to pick up further passengers.

"We leave the MML after Kettering and take the former Midland Railway Nottingham direct line. We pass through Corby Station, opened in 2009 to replace the original which was closed in 1966. We climb to the famous Harringworth Viaduct, the longest masonry viaduct in Britain. From the end of the viaduct there is a long, stiff climb up to Wing Tunnel and then it is downhill to Manton Junction, and through Rutland’s county town of Oakham.

"Our last stop to pick up passengers is at Melton Mowbray. We continue to Syston Junction and take the sharp right curve to join the MML from Leicester. We pass through Loughborough and join the Erewash Valley Line at Trent Junction. After Chesterfield we take the ‘Old Road’ to Rotherham and continue through Conisbrough to Doncaster. Here we join the East Coast Main Line and can expect a fast run to York, where we arrive in the early afternoon.

"Our train leaves York at around 5.25pm and returns to London Ealing Broadway diesel hauled. We stop at the same stations as on the outward journey, to set down passengers.