These seven dogs and cats are up for adoption in Derbyshire, can you give any of them a new home?
These animals have a lot of love to give and are looking for their fur-ever home and a new family.
They are all residents of the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of the RSPCA, which is open seven days a week. For more information on these pets and others, either call 01246 273358 or CLICK HERE to visit the website.
1. Harold
Two-year-old Harold is a very affectionate cat who loves being fussed. Any and all contact is massively appreciated, although he can be shy when meeting new people. Once settled Harold is an unwaveringly sweet and loving boy.'Harold is looking a home without other cats and dogs and children over 8'years old.
Lurcher Type male Benji is nine and can be a little nervous and timid when you first meet him but once he gets to know you he soon will enjoy your company. He would happily live with another dog who is calm around him.
Staffy Paddy is ten and is a very friendly boy, but he is generally quite anxious about life. He can be unsure of new people and situations such as vet checks and being in unfamiliar places etc. He will need a quiet home and an owner who is able to make him feel comfortable and manage him effectively when he is'unsure and worried.