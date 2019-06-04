This is how the East Midlands ranks for driving test pass rates

If at first you don't succeed try, try again - but how many people in the East Midlands pass their driving test on the first attempt?

New data from GoCompare has revealed that the East Midlands is the fifth-best region across the UK for driving test pass rates, with an average pass rate of 50 percent.

The East Midlands pipped the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, South East, East, West Midlands and London for the title.

The area with the highest pass rate is Scotland, followed by Wales, North East and South West.

However, since 2014-15 the pass rate in the East Midlands has fallen by 1.10 per cent, making it one of eight regions across the UK that are also seeing decreasing pass rates.

The data revealed that first time pass rates are also falling, with eight out of 11 regions seeing a decline in success in the last four years.

As for national rankings based on first-attempt pass rates, the East Midlands is in ninth place, out of 11 regions in 2017 to 18 with a first time pass rate of 38 per cent.

The survey also found that males from East Midlands were more successful at passing their driving test than females, both overall and on the first attempt.

Of 2,000 survey respondents, three male drivers reported having needed between 10 and 20 attempts to pass, and three other male drivers needed more than 20.

The East Midlands seems to be the hardest place for a woman to pass: one female driver in the region needed more than 10 tries to pass, and another woman in the East Midlands took more than 20 attempts.

