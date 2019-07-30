This is what time thunderstorms are expected to hit East Midlands today and tomorrow

Thunderstorms could hit East Midlands today, according to the Met Office.

There is a yellow weather warning in place for the region for thunderstorms and possible flooding until midnight on Wednesday.

The conditions could cause travel disruption, the Met Office warn.

The outlook for the rest of week is much the same, with sunny or clear spells and showers developing each afternoon.

What to expect

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing dangerous conditions.

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost