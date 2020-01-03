Tickets go on sale for new Vulcan tours at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Tickets have gone on sale for a new tour which will allow visitors to get up close and personal with Doncaster’s iconic Vulcan bomber.

The legendary Cold War bomber, now permanently based at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, undertook her final flight in 2015.

The iconic Vulcan bomber at Doncaster.

But now the aircraft is set to return to the public arena when airside tours of the plane begin later this month.

The first tour will take place on January 12 when owners Vulcan To The Sky begin a new era for the V-wing bomber.

A spokesman said: “Get up close under the famous delta wing, see inside the cockpit and meet the engineers to talk you through all of the work being carried out on her. You’ll not regret it.

“There will be plenty of photo opportunities for you to capture the memory, to show to family and friends. An amazing and memorable experience.”

Visitors will arrive at the Ramada Hotel on the edge of Doncaster Sheffield Airport before a meet-and-greet briefing with tea or coffee and a hot snack.

A coach will transport guests through security and onwards to the secure area on the airfield where XH558 is parked.

Guests will spend approximately 90 minutes at the aircraft, which will include​:

An underwing tour

A short presentation on the work currently being carried out on the aircraft - such as changing oils, inspections, tests and minor repairs

Time in the cockpit with a short talk from an engineer

The bomb-bay doors will be swung and control surfaces exercised

Proceeds from the tours go towards helping to care for the “Spirit of Great Britain”, Vulcan XH558 and tickets are priced at £15.

XH558 returned to flight for the first time in October 2007, arrived at Doncaster in 2011 and in 2015 undertook its last ever flight with a small display at the airport.

Places can be booked at the website HERE