'Tom was a great lad' - inquest to open into death of teenager after van collision in Derbyshire

An inquest is to open today into the death of a teenager who was in collision with a van in Derbyshire.

Tomas Ball, 15, was riding a push scooter which collided with a silver Citroen van on a stretch of the A6 just past the Hurt Arms, Ambergate, at about 8.40pm on Sunday, June 30.

Dozens of floral tributes have been left at the scene.

He died at the scene.

MORE NEWS: This volunteer community group is fundraising to improve Brampton park

MORE NEWS: Bakewell Carnival - pictures

Floral tributes have been left where the incident took place.

Dozens of floral tributes have been left at the scene.

One tribute reads: "Tom was a great lad who was always there to have a laugh with and was a good friend to many."

Another reads: "I can't get over that you won't be here to cheer people up. You've been taken at such a young age and we miss and love you so much."

An inquest into Tomas' death is due to open at Chesterfield Coroner's Court this afternoon.

Derbyshire police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.

Dozens of floral tributes have been left at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 19*339465.