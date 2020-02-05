Want to fire paintballs at your ex? That's the prize a firm is offering for savage break-up stories

Want to get revenge on your ex by splattering their face with paintballs?

If you’ve got a horror break-up story to tell, this could be your big chance to get your own back.

Fancy firing paintballs at your ex?

And that’s because a paintball company are searching for the best breakup stories ahead of Valentine’s Day – and in return, five winners will be gifted a break-up paintball party where pictures of their ex’s faces will be featured on targets.

In the lead up to February 14, there will be an abundance of loved-up couples sharing their love on social media channels, which can be annoying for those who are single or have gone through a break up recently.

The team at www.UKPaintball.co.uk are on the hunt for some of the best break-up stories out there, whether they are embarrassing, awkward or just plain savage.

The five winners will receive a free paintballing session for them and a group of up to eight friends, wherein the targets will be photos of their recent ex’s face.

Those wishing to submit their stories will have until Valentine’s Day at 11:59pm and then five winners with the best break-up stories will be chosen for the paintballing sessions.

Anyone interested should visit www.ukpaintball.co.uk/ex-paintball and fill out the submission form with their contact details along with a description of their best break-up story in no more than 500 words.

Andrew Naylor of www.UKPaintball.co.uk, said: “Here is a chance for the person suffering and their friends to have a paint-based outlet for their frustrations and upset.”