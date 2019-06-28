Water company issues important advice for Derbyshire residents as temperatures are set to soar

Severn Trent is urging people to keep out of the water at its visitor sites this weekend, as temperatures are set to soar.

The company want visitors to resist the temptation to swim in the reservoirs as it might put them, or others, in danger.

Dan Taberner, from Severn Trent, said: “It’s a very different scene from earlier this week, but as we go from heavy rain to heatwave – we really want people to come and enjoy themselves at our visitor sites, and keep safe at the same time.

“We completely understand the temptation to cool off in the water, but the reality is if you do this, you could really be putting yourself in serious danger.

“Some of our reservoirs are as deep as nine storey buildings, the currents underneath are really strong as water is pumped in and out and the water can be freezing cold. Even the most experienced swimmer can easily wind up in a spot of bother.”

The water company owns a number reservoirs across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and the Midlands and says its reservoirs are built for the purpose of supplying people with water.

“Our reservoirs are there to provide water to our customers and offer plenty of other activities to do on your visit,” Dan said. “Unlike beaches and swimming pools, they’re not manned by lifeguards, so we really want people to remember to keep out of the water to keep safe.

“There’s still loads to do across all of our visitor sites for everyone to have an enjoyable day out, adds Dan. “Just remember that no matter how tempting it is, please keep out of the water and be safe.”