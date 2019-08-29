When Belper River Gardens will close for work to begin on new tea rooms

Work to demolish the old abandoned tearooms in Belper River Gardens and build their replacement will get underway soon.

Amber Valley Borough Council says contractors are due to start work on site on Monday, September 9.

The initial work will mean the closure of the River Gardens to the public for a two-week period.

It is expected the park will re-open on September 23.

When complete, the new building will offer modern high-quality facilities, according to the council.

It will include internal seating for over 40 customers and a large veranda with additional seating, public toilets that can be used by visitors to the park, and a serving hatch facing the playground for those who prefer their refreshments on the go.

The scheme is fully funded, with £320,000 provided by Amber Valley Borough Council and a further £100,000 by Belper Town Council.

Councillor Ben Bellamy, deputy leader of the council and portfolio holder for regeneration and community safety, said: "This is a very important milestone in the long-running saga of a replacement building for Belper River Gardens.

"The local community has been waiting a long time for this day and so we are delighted to be able to deliver such good news.

"We are sure the park’s users will understand the need to close for two weeks, in the interests of safety, while the construction site is established."