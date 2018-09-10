“Petty criminal” is spared from jail after he failed to meet probation service

A “petty criminal” with a drug problem has been spared from being sent back to jail after he breached supervision requirements after he was released from prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 6 how Matthew Boll, 46, of Old Whittington, Chesterfield, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after he was released from prison by failing to meet with the probation service in June.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Defence solicitor John Wilford explained Boll came out of prison in May and his post-sentence supervision began in June.

He added that the subsequent period has been the first time Boll has stayed offence-free for a number of months.

Mr Wilford said: “He’s a man who has been in and out of prison committing petty crime to feed a drug habit and he’s managed to stay out of trouble and not offend.”

Mr Wilford added that Boll has been on a methadone prescription to help wean him off drugs but he was testing positive and he lost his accommodation and was therefore likely to breach his supervision requirements.

However, Boll is motivated to change and he’s secured accommodation and casual employment with a friend who has a painting and decorating business, according to Mr Wilford.

Mr Wilford added that Boll is addressing a heroin problem and he regrets not keeping in touch with the probation service and he is motivated to work with them.

Magistrates acknowledged Boll’s efforts to secure accommodation and casual work and opted to spare him from 14 days of custody and fined him £20 instead.