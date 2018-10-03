Pictures as Amber Valley CAMRA beer festival delights crowds

Almost 1,500 real ale lovers and other visitors raised a glass or two at the Amber Valley CAMRA festival this weekend.

It was the ninth festival, and the fifth to be held at Strutts in Belper.

The event was blessed with fine weather and throngs of customers came along to enjoy the wide range of beers, ciders, food and entertainment.

The Thursday evening quiz was ‘very well attended with 10 teams taking part’, as were the talks given by the Belper in Wartime Group over the weekend.

The first beer to sell out was Revolutions Swoon, a chocolate fudge stout, and the other dark beers were also popular, especially the Hammerton Crunch peanut butter milk stout and Brew York Tonkoko, a chocolate and coconut milk stout.

Littleover Brewery supported the festival by being the glass sponsors this year and two barrels of their own stout, The Panther, were sold.

Other popular choices were Revolutions Cloudbusting, a blueberry saison; Blue Monkey’s Blubarb and Custard and Five Towns Cranachan, an oatmeal pale ale with raspberries,whisky and honey.

Luke Bettison, an Amber Valley member and new local cider maker, was pleased to report that his own cider, Monkey Bridge, named after a bridge in his home village of Ironville, was the first Cider to sell out.

Beer festival secretary Michael Wallis said: “Thanks are due to all the wonderful volunteers who gave up their time to put the festival on and help out over the weekend, to all the generous sponsors and, most of all, to the customers who came along and made it another successful event.”