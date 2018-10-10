Pictures as ‘Steampunks’ take over Crich Tramway Village

‘Victorian time travellers’ descended on Crich Tramway Village for one of the museum’s most popular annual events this weekend.

‘Steampunks’ arrived for a host of activities featuring alternative history combined with science fantasy for all the family.

For the children, activities included colouring competitions, a ‘cog hunt’ and comedy magic and balloon modelling.

Michael Crane, organiser from Steampunks at the Well in Lincoln, said: “For those not familiar with Steampunk three words succinctly describes us: ‘Victorian time travellers.

“We’re not the best people at ‘blending in’; it’s difficult to keep a low profile dressed in top hats and goggles, or dressed as a flamboyant pirate, or dressed in faux armour brandishing a customised Nerf gun.

“In Steampunk almost anything goes – and it’s for this reason that it’s very unlikely you’ll ever see two dressed the same.”

Entertainment included Soluna Dance exotic steampunk dancers, music from Lone Dog, hula hoopers, Victorian poetry and prose, tea duelling and snake charming.