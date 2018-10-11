Planning application submitted for Belper Mills regeneration scheme

The proposed regeneration of the Belper Mills complex has moved a step closer now plans have been submitted to Amber Valley Borough Council.

FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) is seeking planning permission for an ambitious restoration scheme including new apartments, retail space and leisure venues.

Initial plans were showcased to the public at a consultation event in May, and made available to view online, and FIREM says the response has been positive, with feedback from members of the public and community groups helping to further shape the final planning application.

A spokesman for the company said: “We’ve been really pleased that the vision put forward by FIREM, DPP Planning and architects DLA has been welcomed by the local community.

“We are fully aware of how important this area is, and so any concerns raised by the consultation have been taken seriously and helped inform the final plans we have submitted for consideration to the council.”

The project partners say they hope to maximise the site’s cultural heritage while increasing its attractiveness to visitors and creating new business opportunities to stimulate the local economy.

The plans also emphasise the World Heritage status of the site, showcasing historic elements of the complex that are not currently being utilised to their full potential.

Important features of the scheme include the conversion of the historic East Mill into 117 mixed-use apartments which will mix modern aesthetic with the building’s rich architectural history.

The mill complex would also be reconnected the Grade II listed River Gardens, and Strutt House stripped back to create eye-catching offices, shops or a wedding venue.

The Engine House would also be returned to its original, industrial appearance by removing more recent walls and ceilings, and the building would be given new frontage.

FIREM says it intends to work with present occupants and tenants who wish to remain on site, and steps will be taken to guarantee the safety of the peregrine falcons that reside on the East Mill with better access for visitors to view the protected birds.

The plans showcased at the public consultation can be viewed at belpermills.co.uk.

To view and respond to the final planning applications, search for AVA/2018/0818 and AVA/2018/0819 at www.ambervalley.gov.uk.

The council is aiming to decide the matter in December.