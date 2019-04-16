Police appeal for help after Crich pensioner’s pet killed by other dog

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a Crich pensioner was left looking on in horror as her Yorkshire terrier was killed by another dog.

Lena Bramley, 91, was walking her pet Tiny near their home on Bulling Lane at around 8.45am on Monday, April 8, when the incident happened.

Neighbour Les Wills said: “Lena was on her way home across the fields. Tiny was on a lead, as always – she couldn’t be trusted to be let loose.

“A friend of mine saw the other dog and banged on the window to warn Lena but she didn’t hear it.”

Les added: “If Lena had known she might have tried picking Tiny up, but then she could have been hurt too. Thankfully she was ok.

“The bigger dog got Tiny’s head in its mouth and shook her, and then took a chunk out of her side. She was dead by the time Lena got her home.”

A police spokesman said: “Officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a dog-on-dog attack in Crich.

“There have been reports of a number of dogs loose on the road in the Chatsworth Avenue area of the village at around the same time.”

The loss is especially heartbreaking for Lena, who lives alone, because she had wanted to adopt a dog for a long time and been refused due to age.

Les said: “She was always saying how much she would like another dog. I’m a dog trainer, so I asked a friend at a rescue centre if they could help, and we managed to get Tiny just over a year ago.

“Tiny was 10 when we got her and her previous owner had died. She was Lena’s only constant companion, as her family are all a little way away.

“I think this has hit Lena really hard, not just the shock, but because she had got so used to having a dog around. At night she still expects Tiny to walk in, and she keeps reliving the attack in her mind.”

The police spokesman said: “Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Derbyshire police on the 101 number, quoting reference 19000178025.”