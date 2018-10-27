Police appeal for help in search for missing man last seen in Belper

Derbyshire Police has issued an appeal for help to find a missing man last seen in Belper.

Nigel Fletcher, 53, was spotted in the Far Laund area at around noon on Friday, October 26.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are concerned for his safety.

“Nigel is described as bald and was wearing black jeans and a navy zip-up pullover. He is believed to be driving a silver Vauxhall Zafira.”

Anyone with any information about where Nigel may be, or believes they may have seen him, is asked to call Derbyshire police urgently on the 101 number with incident number 838-261018.