Police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing man

Derbyshire Constabulary are seriously concerned for the welfare of a missing man.

Josh Donegani, 30, was last seen at his home in Brenden Avenue, Somercotes, at 8pm, last night, Saturday, April 20.

Josh is described as white, 6ft 4ins tall, with short brown hair and stubble on his face.

He has a tribal tattoo on his upper-right arm and a small scar above one eye.

If anyone has seen Josh, or knows where he might be, they are urged to contact police using one of the following methods quoting reference number 1284 of April 20 in any correspondence:

Facebook – send police a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the police contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us; Phone – call police on 101.

Those with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.