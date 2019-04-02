Police believe missing teenager could be in Derbyshire

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing 16-year-old.

Gabriella Sidelkova was last seen on March 30 at around 9am in Sheffield and it is believed that she is currently in the Pear Tree area of Derby.

Gabriella was last seen wearing pink trainers, a short black jacket and jeans. She is described as 4ft 8ins tall with very long, straight black hair and has two prominent piercings – one on her lower lip and another on the upper.

Anyone who may have seen Gabriella, or has information about her whereabouts, should contact Derbyshire police on the 101 number with reference 1409-300319.