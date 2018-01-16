Police catch drink-driver after they initially suspected motorist of speeding

Police caught a drink-driver in Buxton after they stopped the motorist because they suspected him of driving above the speed limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, January 10, how Neil Pilkington, 25, of Harpur Hill, Buxton, was tracked down by police after they spotted his Vauxhall Vivaro van on Burlington Road, allegedly driving at speed.

Pilkington admitted drink-driving after the incident on December 9.

He was fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pilkington was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.