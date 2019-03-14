Police caught drug-user with 18 cannabis plants after a raid at his home

A drug-user was caught with 18 cannabis plants with a potential value of thousands of pounds after police raided his home.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 13 how Darrell Tracey, 33, of Foxcroft Chase, Killamarsh, claimed he was growing the class B drug for himself, family and friends but police believe there could have been a yield of up to 1,500 grammes with a street value of up to £15,000.

Pictured is an example of a cannabis plant.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr said: “Police officers executed a search warrant at Foxcroft Chase and once inside they found a small bedroom being used for cannabis growth with a large growing tent with 18 cannabis plants.

“And that was linked to a system including carbon air filtering, a watering butt, fans, lights and timers and a ventilation system was being run outside the room.”

Tracey told police he had set up the cannabis grow to stockpile cannabis for his own use but Mr Carr said the Crown Prosecution Service does not accept that explanation because the defendant also said that he supplied family and friends.

Mr Carr argued that the scale of the cannabis grow is of a more commercial extent with a possible yield of up to 1,500 grammes and a potential street value of up to £15,000.

Tracey pleaded guilty to producing cannabis plants and oil or resin after the raid on August 16, 2017.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor Robert Sowter said Tracey is lightly convicted with one previous conviction for theft for which he received a conditional discharge.

Mr Sowter added that since the drugs were found Tracey’s his life has changed significantly because he is employed with a son and he is trying to quit using cannabis.

Magistrates adjourned the case until April 3 for sentencing at Derby Crown Court.