Police close road in Denby after ‘serious collision’ Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Motorists are being warned to avoid a road in Denby after a serious collision. Police have closed off Church Street after a serious crash this morning (Monday, December 17). Officers also warned drivers to ‘take extra care’ due to black ice in the area. More as we get it. Police incident Driver cut from car after crashing into wall near Matlock