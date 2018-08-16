Police concerned for missing Derby County fan

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire man.

Paul Topliss-Grace has been missing form his Shardlow home since 8am on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old is described as white, 6ft 0ins tall and of medium build. He has short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble.

He was wearing a grey hoodie with brown ‘O’Neil’ shorts, brown boots and a black ‘Monaco’ watch.

Paul may be driving a silver Volkswagen Passat, registration FN15 VLD.

He has the distinctive habit of chewing the inside of his cheek, Derbyshire police said.

He has links to the Oakwood area of Derby and police believe he may have spent time in Cumbria since his disappearance.

Call police on 101 quoting incident 1416-150885.