Police are concerned for the safety of a missing vulnerable man.

Kevin White, 59, from Derby, is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall with short brown hair.

He is understood to be a frequent user of the Arriva bus network in the local area and also has links to Worksop.

Call police on 101 with any information.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.