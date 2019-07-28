Police growing concerned for missing Derbyshire woman Harriet

Derbyshire Police are growing concerned about missing Long Eaton woman Harriet Stratford-Turke.

The 24-year-old left her home in Station Road at about 9pm last night and said she was going for a walk.

Harriet Stratford-Turke.

However she did not return and she has not been contactable since then.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming very concerned for Harriet’s welfare and have a number of officers trying to find her.

"We would also like help from the public in finding her and want anyone who has seen her last night or this morning to get in touch urgently.

"Harriet is white, of average build and height, with shoulder length brown hair. When she left home she was wearing clothing including a black coat, Dr Marten boots, and was carrying a sparkly bag.

"Have you seen anyone matching that description? Do you have any information that could help?

"Call us on 101 using incident number 1456 of July 27."

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously using 0800 555 111.