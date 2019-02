Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire woman.

Gail Day, 55, from Chellaston, was last seen on Chellaston Road yesterday afternoon at about 5pm.

She was wearing a burgundy top and black jeans when she was last seen. Gail is 5ft 5ins tall, of very slim build and has short blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen Gail, or has any information about her whereabouts, should call Derbyshire police on the non-emergency 101 number with reference 109-240219.