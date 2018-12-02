Police name young woman killed in Allestree car collision

Derbyshire Police has named the 26-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in Allestree on Friday as Chloe Hufton.

Chloe was studying for a postgraduate degree in English at the University of Derby and has been praised as a well-liked and successful student.

University of Derby student Chloe Hufton died on Friday, November 30, after being hit by a car in the Allestree area.

Vice-chancellor Professor Kathryn Mitchell said: “We are devastated by the loss of Chloe, who was studying an Integrated Masters degree in English with us.

“She was very popular and an energetic, knowledgeable and witty contributor to discussion; she loved the challenge of new ideas and would often be the first to grasp a complex concept and run with it. Chloe will be greatly missed by staff and students.”

She added: “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends as they begin to come to terms with this tragic event.

“We will continue to offer and provide support to anyone within our university community who knew Chloe or has been affected by the incident.”

Police were called to Kedleston Road at 6.20pm on Friday following the incident, which is reported to have involved a white Audi RS5.

Detective Sergeant Scott Riley, the officer leading the investigation said: “I would first like to pass on my own condolences to Chloe’s family and friends at this most difficult of times.

“She was clearly a bright, popular woman who had her whole life ahead of her and I know she will be deeply missed.”

He added: “A 33-year-old man from Derby, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care under the influence of drugs, has since been released under investigation as our enquiries continue.

“I would ask anyone who has any information about this incident, no matter how inconsequential it may seem, to come forward.”

To contact DS Riley, call the non-emergency 101 line and quote reference number 18*580651.

Alternatively, contact Derbyshire Police via Facebook, Twitter or the online form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Specialist officers are supporting Chloe’s family.