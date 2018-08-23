Police’s new team to work with schools in Amber Valley

A new youth engagement team has been set up by police in the Amber Valley.

PCSOs Meikel Miller, Claire Brown and John Hardy are now special points of contacts for local schools, which will involve speaking and working with staff to raise youngsters’ awareness of safety issues, bullying, safeguarding vulnerable students and youth related nuisance behaviour.

They will also link in with partner agencies to work with young people who are persistently involved in crime and anti-social behaviour, and families who are struggling to cope with the behaviour of their children, as well as young people who frequently go missing.

Inspector Dave Parker, who is in charge of policing in the Amber Valley, said: “Before coming to Amber Valley as Inspector I worked in children services for Derbyshire County Council, getting to know some of the difficulties affecting our young people. As such I want to help give our young people the best start in life and not to criminalise them unnecessarily, but help to divert them into developing into positive young adults who will help make Amber Valley an even more safer place to be.

“To that aim my team will work closely with parents, schools and partners to achieve that goal. We will also work closely with the Youth Offending Team when required, in situations where a young person has strayed into criminality to bring them to justice if it is the most appropriate route to take.”

You can contact the Youth Engagement Team for the Amber Valley using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message to contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

In the event of emergency you should always call 999