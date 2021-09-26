Police search underway for missing Derbyshire pensioner, aged 84

This latest image shows Patricia on CCTV, walking in the area

Patricia Greatorex – missing from Hulland Ward near Belper - was last seen yesterday afternoon.

Since then police have released a CCTV image of her walking in the area and are appealing for help to bring her back home.

Patricia is slim, white and has short, straight white hair. She is 5ft tall and wears glasses - although she may have taken them off.

Patricia Greatorex has been missing since Saturday

She was last seen wearing light blue trousers, a lilac and white cardigan and a red coat with piping around the pockets.

If you have seen her or have any information as to where she may be contact police quoting reference 823 of September 25.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/