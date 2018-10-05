Police seek Rams fan after woman injured by seat thrown from stand

Police investigating crowd trouble at the recent match between Rotherham United and Derby County have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to.

During the game at New York Stadium on Saturday, September 15, a woman was hit by a seat thrown from the stand where Derby fans were based. She required hospital treatment for her injuries.

PC Allan Guy from Derbyshire Constabulary’s Football Unit said: “We would like to trace the man pictured, as he may be able to assist with our ongoing enquiries.”

If anyone has any information regarding this matter they can contact PC Allan Guy by email on derbyshirefootballunit@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk.