Police seek witnesses to Derby collision as pedestrian fights for life

Derbyshire Police is appealing for witnesses to a motorbike collision in Derby city centre yesterday, which left a pedestrian fighting for his life.

The 35-year-old man suffered serious head injuries in the incident on Mercian Way, between the Burton Road roundabout and the junction with Abbey Street, at about 4.40pm.

He is now receiving treatment at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham but remains in critical condition.

The rider of the Aprilia RS4 125 motorcycle, a 26-year-old man from Derby, was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital with minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash.

“They are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV that covers the area where the incident occurred.”

They added: “Any footage that may be of use should be downloaded onto another device and safely kept for officers to view.”

If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, contact Detective Sergeant Riley quoting reference number 18*580512.

Use the non-emergency 101 phoneline, Facebook or Twitter private messaging, or fill out the form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.