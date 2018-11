Derbyshire police have stopped two men on the A38 who were driving a stolen car.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ boxed in the stolen VW Golf overnight.

The two men have been arrested.

A spokesman for the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ said: "Two gentleman on a lovely evening drive into Derbyshire, perhaps planning a visit to Chatsworth or Ladybower. Ruined by us lot detecting that the Golf R they are driving was stolen from West Yorkshire Police's area yesterday."