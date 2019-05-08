68 schoolchildren with special needs left in limbo by Derbyshire County Council

Dozens of children with special educational needs have been affected by Derbyshire County Council’s failure to meet the final transition education healthcare plan or statement 2019 deadline.

The legal deadline for local authorities to notify families about which school place they have been allocated was February 15, 2019

But figures obtained via a Freedom of Information request by law experts at Simpson Millar show that in 2019 delays were reported for 68 children by Derbyshire County Council.

The total figure amounts to 39% of the 173 children in the county who have an education and healthcare plan in place.

Authorities who failed to meet the deadline are in breach of their statutory duty, as families who are not notified of their school by the deadline have less time to manage the transition process for children, many of whom struggle to adapt.

Imogen Jolley, from Simpson Millar, said: “It’s the responsibility, and indeed the legal duty, of the local authorities to carry out a Transition Review and an Education Health and Care needs assessment for children with a Statement of Special Educational Needs who will be moving into secondary school this September,

“The February deadline was crucial for parents who needed time to prepare their children – many of whom need additional support during times of change - for the transition, and for those who wish to appeal the provision or placement set out in the plan.

“The fact that Derbyshire County Council have been unable to meet the deadline is quite concerning and hugely upsetting for parents.”

Imogen added: “By missing the deadline, it means that parents have less time to appeal a decision, and because of this it’s not uncommon for children to miss the start of the school year while the appeal process takes place. For any child missing out on the start of school can have a detrimental effect, but this is particularly true for children with additional educational or health related needs.

“For those that failed to meet the deadline, it is possible that they will be subjected to legal action in order to hold them accountable for failing to meet their statutory duty.”

Simpson Millar is urging parents to be aware that if they did not receive their transition education healthcare plan by February 15, 2019, they are entitled to take legal action against the local authority to speed up the process of receiving notification, and for lodging a potential appeal.

Derbyshire County Council has been contacted for a comment.