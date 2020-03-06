Fall in number sleeping rough in Amber Valley

Fewer people are sleeping on the streets of Amber Valley amid a fall in rough sleeping nationally, new data shows.

Figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government reveals four people were estimated to be sleeping on the streets in Amber Valley during a spot check on one night last autumn.

That's down from six recorded in 2018.

The latest snapshot comes after the Prime Minister announced £236 million in additional funding to provide ‘move on’ accommodation for up to 6,000 rough sleepers.

Charities have cautiously welcomed the news, of the drop in rough sleeper numbers, but warned urgent social housing investment is needed to heal the ‘gaping wound’ of homelessness across the country.