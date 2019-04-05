Full list of candidates for Amber Valley Borough Council election revealed

Here is a list of the Amber Valley Borough Council candidates for the local election on Thursday, May 2.

The authority is currently controlled by the Conservatives with 25 councillors and Labour posing the sole opposition with 20.

Amber Valley elects its councillors in thirds so only 15 seats are being contested this year out of the 45.

Eight wards will not be voting this year at all, these are: Codnor & Waingroves; Heanor & Loscoe; Heanor East, Heanor West; Ironville & Riddings; Langley Mill & Aldercar; Shipley Park, Horsley & Horsley Woodhouse; and Somercotes.

Of the 15 seats up for voting this year, 14 are currently held by the Conservatives and one by Labour.

There are a total of 64 candidates this year, with the Conservatives and Labour putting up a candidate in each ward.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats have put up candidates in all but one seat (Duffield) and the Green Party has nominated candidates in all but three wards (Belper East, Ripley & Marehay, South West Parishes).

UKIP is putting up candidates in six wards, followed by an independent and a member of English Democrats, Putting England First!

Three sitting councillors will not be fighting for re-election.

An asterisk (*) has been used to denote councillors standing for re-election.

A double asterisk (**) has been used to denote Valerie Joan Taylor (Conservative) who is standing for re-election but in a different ward.

She will be standing in Belper East instead of Heage & Ambergate.

Alfreton Ward:

*Gail Dolman – Labour

Phil Rose – UKIP

Ben Slade – Conservative

Leo Swarvett – Green Party

George William Turner – Liberal Democrat

Alport Ward:

Carol Ann Anthony – Labour

Will Macfarlane – Green Party

Ade Smith – Liberal Democrat

*David Harry Taylor – Conservative

Belper Central Ward:

Jeremy Richard Benson – Liberal Democrat

Steve Kennedy – Green Party

James Daniel Kerry – Conservative

Neil Ploughman – Labour

Belper East Ward:

John Morrisey – Liberal Democrat

Mark Benjamin Oldfield – Labour

**Valerie Joan Taylor – Conservative

Belper North Ward:

Mervyn John Jackson – UKIP

Sue Macfarlane – Green Party

Emma Louise Monkman – Labour

John Nelson – Conservative

Roger Paul Shelley – Liberal Democrat

Belper South Ward:

James Major John Brooks – Green Party

*Paul Alexander Hillier – Conservative

John Christopher Porter – Labour

Richard Alan Salmon – Liberal Democrat

Crich Ward:

Joel Martin Bryan – Labour

*Gareth Bryn Gee – Conservative

Kate Smith – Liberal Democrat

Julie Christine Wozniczka – Green Party

Duffield Ward:

Geoffrey Aldwinckle – UKIP

James Butler – Labour and Co-operative

*Steven Michael Evanson – Conservative

Dave Wells – Green Party

Heage & Ambergate Ward:

Sarah Louise Johnson – Green Party

Paul Edwin Lobley – Labour

Simon Philip Mallard – Liberal Democrat

Matt Murray – Conservative

Kilburn, Denby & Holbrook Ward:

*Kevin Buttery – Conservative

Phillip John Mackin – Liberal Democrat

Adrian William Nathan – UKIP

Joe Smith – Green Party

Keith Lisle Venables – Labour

Ripley Ward:

Tom Carter – Green Party

Steve Freeborn – Labour

*Paul Colin Moss – Conservative

Richard William Smeeton – Liberal Democrat

Mandy Sylvan – UKIP

Ripley & Marehay Ward:

*Ronald Philip Ashton – Conservative

Ian Fisher – Labour

Tim Ford – UKIP

Chris Oakley – Liberal Democrat

Michael Sharpe – English Democrats, Putting England First!

South West Parishes Ward:

David Farrelly – Labour

*Jane Orton – Conservative

Colin Thompson – Liberal Democrat

Swanwick Ward:

Steve Elliott – Green Party

*Steve Hayes – Conservative

George Soudah – Independent

Antony Thomas Tester – Labour

Malvin Leslie Trigg – Liberal Democrat

Wingfield Ward:

Mike Jones – Green Party

Jeremy Quentin Miles – Liberal Democrat

*Valerie Thorpe – Conservative

David Alan Williams – Labour