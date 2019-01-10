Popular Belper bar wants to change its opening hours

A Belper bar wants to extend the hours in which it can sell alcohol and play live and recorded music.

Monk Bar has applied to Amber Valley Borough Council for the changes.

An application from owner Thomas Ingham states that the King Street venue, which is a popular cocktail spot, would open one hour later, at 10am instead of 9am.

It would also remain open 30 minutes extra, until 12.30am from Monday to Thursday and on Sunday and two hours later, until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, changes to live music could see it played until 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays - an increase from midnight.

Recorded music could be played for 30 extra minutes until 12.30am from Monday to Thursday and on Sunday, and two hours later, until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Finally, alcohol could be sold until 1.30am - instead of until midnight, on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mr Ingham also wants to introduce the changed alcohol and music hours on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and the Thursdays and Sundays before bank holidays.

A decision will be made by the borough council’s licensing panel on Thursday, January 17.

The council had sought to approve the updated hours without a hearing due to a lack of opposition, but had a missed submission from one resident - who wished to remain anonymous.

They claimed it could lead to an increase in noise and disturbance – particularly outside in the yard at the back of the premises.

As a result, the licensing hearing will proceed.

In the application, Mr Ingham states that live music ‘would consist of a possible small band or DJ, music would be amplified and unamplified depending on the occasion’.

Recorded music would be used as background noise.

The application states that door staff would aid the ‘prevention of disorder and safety of children as well as public nuisance’.

These staff will ID people in line with the Ask 25 training policy.

People aged under 18 will not be allowed on the premises after 9pm.

There will also be signs ‘asking customers politely to keep noise down when leaving premises’.

Eddie Bisknell , Local Democracy Reporting Service