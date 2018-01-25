Post Office consider moving Holbrook branch to community owned pub

The Post Office is proposing to relocate its Chapel Street branch in Holbrook to community-owned pub The Spotted Cow, on Town Street.

A six week consultation has been launched on the move, running until March 7, which would see the creation of an open-plan till alongside the bar, open seven days a week for longer hours.

Post Office regional manager Suzanne Richardson said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The new opening hours would be Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4.30pm -meaning an extra 19 hours of Post Office service a week.

To submit your views by email, write to comments@postoffice.co.uk. Alternatively call 03457 223344 or use Textphone 03457 223355.

Customers can take a quick questionnaire at www.postofficeviews.co.uk, using the branch code 217207.