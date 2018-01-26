Post Office propose mobile branch for Turnditch and Hulland Ward

The Post Office is proposing to introduce a new mobile van for rural communities including Turnditch and Hulland Ward.

The postmaster for Linton Post Office, Jagwinderpal Singh Aytain, would offer the same services and retail products as in-branch without the need for fixed premises.

Area manager Lesley McNally said: “Since the temporary closure of rural branches we have worked to identify a solution to restore services to these communities. This idea presents the best possible option.”

The Post Office is inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the plans in a six-week public consultation, ending March 8.

Respond via comments@postoffice.co.uk, call 03457 223344 or Textphone 03457 223355, or take the survey at postofficeviews.co.uk using the code 379207.