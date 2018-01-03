Problem moped riders targeted in Kilburn

A moped has been seized in Kilburn as part of an operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in the village.

The moped - which was seized in December - was seen being ridden by a 15-year-old-boy with no licence or insurance in the Chapel Street area.

Then seizure comes as part of a new initiative by local police to target nuisance moped riding and issues around youngsters knocking on doors.

This has been made a community priority following concerns from local residents and officers will be carrying out regular patrols to any hotspot areas, advising people about the issue and taking enforcement action where necessary.

PCSO Claire Brown, of the Kilburn Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Local residents have told us they are concerned about anti-social behaviour in the area, with particular reports of youngsters knocking on doors and running away, or riding mopeds illegally or anti-socially in the area.

“We understand the misery such activities can have on the local community, as well as the risk to safety that nuisance riding can have for both the rider and other members of the public and we are committed to dealing with these concerns, taking positive action whenever we can.”

To report anti-social behaviour, or if you have any information about those responsible for causing it, call Derbyshire police on 101, except in an emergency, when you should dial 999.

You can contact the Kilburn Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team by calling 101, or send them a message online through the My Local Police pages of the Derbyshire Police website.