Racially abusive Derbyshire drunk is spared from jail after he spat blood at a police officer

A boozed-up man who hit a police officer in the face with his bloody spit and racially abused another has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 21 how John Michael Barker, 50, of Hambleton Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, was approached by police outside his home after they received a report a man may have been assaulted and they alerted the ambulance service.

Police

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr told a previous hearing Barker was agitated and swearing at one of the officers and could not stand up and two officers helped him to an ambulance stretcher and he had to go to hospital.

However, Mr Carr added that Barker began shouting and swearing at paramedics and he lunged forward to punch one of but missed as police restrained him.

As doctors tried to treat Barker at Chesterfield Royal Hospital he was abusive, according to Mr Carr, and the defendant spat at a police officer and the spit was full of blood from a cut.

Barker was restrained while he used a derogatory term for a homosexual towards the officer and he threatened to hit him before a spit hood was placed over his head.

When the spit hood was removed, according to Mr Carr, Barker became threatening and racially abused another police officer.

Barker told police that he recalled telling one officer to go back to Africa and he accepted he had spat blood but he had not intended for this to hit the other officer.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour towards another officer after the incident on February 23.

Defence solicitor Kirsten Collins said Barker has little recollection because he was heavily intoxicated.

Magistrates sentenced Barker to eight weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £200 to the officer he assaulted and £125 to the officer he racially abused.