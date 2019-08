River levels on the Derwent in Belper have risen significantly with the heavy rains but no flood warning has yet been issued.

By 3pm on Thursday, the river was at 2.154m and falling. That is within the normal range, but a high of 2.32m was recorded overnight, beyond normal limits.

Flood alerts have been issued in the north-west and south-east of the county relating to the rivers Hoyt, Wye, and Trent.