RESCUE ME: Can you give Ronnie the Collie cross a new home?

This handsome chap is Ronnie, a three-year-old collie cross.

Ronnie is Ron-stoppable!

Do you like to stay active? Ronnie likes to stay active. Do you like playtime? Ronnie likes playtime. Do you like fetch? Ronnie loves fetch! He might have more bounce than a hyperactive jelly, but Ronnie just wouldn’t be Ronnie otherwise – and he’s looking for a home that matches.

Behind the all-action exterior lies a heart of gold, three-year-old Ronnie is a very loving boy and would like nothing more than a family with whom he could wile away those long autumn nights. Though that’s not to say those nights would not be – at least partially – spent throwing his favourite ball around and watching as he scrambles joyously after it, before returning it dutifully to your feet! Sharp as a tack, Ronnie would keep you on your toes and a smile on your face.

As handsome as one would expect from a Collie (or a Collie-X, in this case), his eyes are as bright as the stars, wide with wonder and excitement at what the world has to offer. We just need someone who can show it to him.

Ronnie would best suit a home with children aged 13 plus and he can live with another dog – provided they are able to put up with his rather full-on style – but would probably be best not living with small animals. Ideally, his new home would be familiar with the breed or at least be aware of what the responsibilities of owning a Collie are.

He’s a fantastic lad, and handsome to boot, and is waiting patiently – or perhaps not so patiently! – for that right family to come along.

Please give the centre a call on 01246 273358 if you’re interested.