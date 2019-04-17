Handshake.

Revealed: the ten most desirable job perks of 2019

Free food, flexi-time and fitness aids have been named among the best job perks by a recruitment expert.

Here is a list of ten of the most sought-after job benefits for attracting office staff. Information provided by www.thefinancepeopleuk.com.

1. Free food

Filling employees stomachs for free is one of the easiest ways to their hearts, whether its a complimentary breakfast club, laying on sandwiches for lunch or installing a snack station.
2. Health insurance

For companies with a larger budget, a private health care plan for each employee could show a reassuring long-term commitment to your staff.
3. Flexi-time

Around core daytime hours, allowing staff to start and finish an hour or two earlier or later could provide the flexibility they need to maintain other commitments.
4. Casual dress

Some businesses will chose to ditch suits and uniforms and replace them with a more relaxed approach that allows employees to wear whatever they feel most comfortable in, as long as its not inappropriate.
