Royal Derby Hospital midwife on top award shortlist

A Royal Derby Hospital midwife has been shortlisted for a national award for leading a unique programme that focuses on mentoring newly qualified midwives through their first year of work.

Derby Teaching Hospitals’ Preceptorship Programme provides newly qualified midwives with the support that they need by pairing them up with a “buddy” on each of their shifts over a 16 month period.

Maternity professional development advisor Kristen Goodall leads the scheme and has been shortlisted for the Excellence in Midwifery Education, Learning and Research Award at the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) annual midwifery awards.

She said: “Whilst my name is on the nomination, this award is for the whole team. The entire midwife workforce works so hard to help make the preceptorship midwives into the midwives they are today. It fills me with an immense sense of pride to see them progress and then, in turn, support others further down the line. The feedback we have had for the programme has been excellent and it has really helped to change the culture and support for all new starters.”

The programme has helped reduce the number of risk incidents involving preceptorship midwives, whilst also increasing staff morale and improving staff recruitment and retention in the Trust’s Maternity department.

A number of other trusts have shown an interest in replicating the scheme’s success, with the programme also previously receiving a nomination for the Team of the Year Award at the 2015 RCM annual midwifery awards.

The awards ceremony will take place on March 6.

Gill Walton, chief executive of RCM, said: “The standard of entries has been extremely high, so to get this far is an outstanding achievement. It shows how much innovation is being done in our maternity services, and how hard midwives, maternity support workers and the wider maternity team are working to deliver the safest and best possible care. I wish Kristen the best of luck at the awards ceremony in March.”