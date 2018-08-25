Run through a powder-paint rainbow and raise cash for hospital charity

Places are filling up fast for Derby Hospitals Charity’s Colour Run at Markeaton Park on September 9.

The event will see runners follow a 5k route whilst being sprayed in a rainbow of coloured powder paint and the charity is urging people to sign up now as the deadline is looming.

More than 400 people have signed up so far, including a host of staff from around the hospital and keen members of the public.

Shazia Parveen, ward sister for Ward 405 at the hospital, has gathered a team of eager fundraisers,

“It’s a positive way to get people with a common interest to raise funds and we can have fun too.”

Runners in the event will be raising money for the charity but can choose to support a specific ward or department including the Burton, Tamworth and Lichfield hospital sites.

Adults and children over five years are all welcome to take part in the 5km – or 3.1-mile – Run on Sunday, September 9 at 10am. Entry costs £20 for over 16s or £10 for under 16s and includes a free T-shirt and paint packet to throw at the start of the race.

Entry fees go towards the cost of organising the event, so people are asked to raise as much sponsorship as possible. The charity also advises participants to set up their own online fund-raising page at www.justgiving.com

To take part, call Derby 788861, e-mail Vicky at vicky.carey@nhs.net or register online at www.derbyhospitalscharity.org.uk/events.