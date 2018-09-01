Sainsbury's recalls frozen food over listeria bug fears

Sainsbury's has urgently recalled five frozen vegetable products, due to the possible presence of the deadly listeria bug.

Trading standards have issued a recall notice, and shoppers are advised to not consume the products, and return them to their nearest store.

The recalled products

Listeria is a bacterium that causes an illness called listeriosis.

Cases of foodborne illness from listeria are rare, but can involve serious symptoms and even death in certain groups of people. These include people with weakened immune systems, such as those suffering from cancer, pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, elderly people

Symptoms can be similar to flu, and include high temperature, muscle ache and pain, and sickness and diarrhoea.

The affected products:

Sainsbury's Carrots, Broccoli & Sweetcorn Microwaveable Steam Bag

Pack size: 4 x 135 g

Best-before date: All date codes

Sainsbury's Mixed Vegetables

Pack size: 1 kg

Best-before date: All date codes

Sainsbury's Mixed Special Vegetables

Pack size: 1 kg

Best-before date: All date codes

Sainsbury's White Rice, Broccoli, Sweetcorn & Peas Microwaveable Steam Bags

Pack size: 4 x 135 g

Best-before date: All date codes

Basics Mixed Vegetables

Pack size: 1 kg

Best-before date: All date codes