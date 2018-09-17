Serial thief struck at two stores and was caught with drugs

A serial thief stole goods from Sainsbury’s and Wilko’s in Matlock and was caught with crack cocaine.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 13 how Stacey Barnes, 27, of Dale Road, at Matlock Bath, struck at Wilko’s on Bank Road three times and at Sainsbury’s on Cawdor Way.

Emma Price, prosecuting, said Barnes stole detergent and body sprays from Wilko’s after placing items in a bag and walking out. Mrs Price added that Barnes also stole Baileys and Captain Morgan rum from Sainsbury’s and while she was in police custody she was found with crack cocaine.

Barnes, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to three thefts from Wilko’s on August 13 and 30 and September 12 and pleaded guilty to the theft from Sainsbury’s from September 12. She also admitted possessing 0.1grammes of cocaine on September 12.

Barnes told police she had suffered a bereavement and started taking heroin and crack cocaine again and she admitted stealing to sell goods on to buy drugs.

Magistrates adjourned Barnes’s case until September 19 for sentencing.