Several people injured in Belper incident

Police investigating a disturbance in Belper in the early hours of Sunday July 15, are appealing for witnesses.

The incident took place at around 2 am, towards the bottom of King Street. It resulted in injuries to several people, some of whom required hospital treatment.

DC Rich Marshall said “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been out in Belper during the early hours of Sunday July 15, who may have witnessed the incident and be able to assist us as we continue to piece together the events of that night.”

Anyone with information call 101, quoting the reference number 18000331113 and the name of the officer in the case DC Rich Marshall, in any correspondence.