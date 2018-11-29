Shocking footage shows masked men attack Derbyshire police car

Derbyshire Police have released shocking footage which shows the moment two men attacked a police car with sledge hammers.

PC Martin Hodnett attempted to stop a car in Simmondley Lane, Glossop, which was suspected of being involved in a burglary.

PC Hodnett, who was alone in his car at the time, could not have anticipated what was about to happen.

PC Hodnett said: “I just expected them to stop be honest. The next thing they had jumped out and smashed the windscreen.

“My first thought was to let the control room know so that other officers in the area could try and find them – and would know what they might do should they be stopped again.”

Chief Constable Peter Goodman, presented PC Hodnett with his commendation for the bravery shows on the evening of March 16, 2018, at the Derbyshire Constabulary Celebrating Achievements Awards last night (Nov 27) at Pride Park Stadium, Derby.

The awards saw officers, members of the public and police staff celebrated for acts of bravery, long service and success in bringing criminals to justice.

Mr Goodman said: “The actions of PD Hodnett on that evening are nothing short of outstanding.

“On his own, in the face of extreme danger, he acted with utter professionalism. His first thoughts were to ensure that other officers in the area were aware of the danger these criminals posed – the very embodiment of a selfless public servant.

“I can only pass on my own sincere thanks for your service on that night – as well as every single day you put on your uniform and protect the people of our county.

“Martin, it is with immense pride that I am able to call you a fellow member of Derbyshire Constabulary.”