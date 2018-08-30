Six schools ask Derbyshire County Council for financial help

Six Derbyshire schools have asked the county council for help to get out of financial black holes amounting to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

A further four schools facing budget deficits totalling more than £1 million have been unable to bring forward plans to help balance their budget, despite council help.

These schools will remain in a considerable deficit past 2021.

Of these four, Highfields School in Matlock is set to see its deficit more than triple by 2021, and William Allitt Secondary School in Newhall will see its large deficit dip and then surge upwards again in the next couple years – two situations in particular which worry the county council.

Combined, the 10 schools have a financial deficit this year of £1.88 million.

If these schools convert to academies while remaining in a financial deficit, it will be Derbyshire County Council and the taxpayer who are left to foot the bill.

A county council report does state that the wider context of schools finance presents a “broadly positive picture” with “only 27” out of 342 (7.9 per cent) reporting a deficit as of March 2018.

In July, a leaked county council document showed that 17 schools across the county were making staffing cuts – totalling 51 teachers and support staff.

Of these schools, 14 cited “annual budget deficit” as the reason for the redundancies.

The six schools which have asked the county council for help are: Wirksworth Junior; Anthony Gell Secondary in Wirksworth; Fairmeadows Foundation Primary in Newhall; Charlesworth Primary; Coton in the Elms Primary; and Glossopdale Community College.

A council report on the issue, states: “Before making such a request, the school must demonstrate to officers from children’s services and corporate finance that all other options have been exhausted.

“Approval to repay a deficit is normally only allowed over a maximum of three years.

“However, additional years may be granted if, in the opinion of the strategic director for children’s services, the school’s ability to deliver the national curriculum would otherwise be seriously jeopardised and that no other reasonable course of action is available.

“Extensive work takes place to help schools to avoid getting into deficit.

“Where a school does have financial difficulties, the need to manage these problems, and the associated risks to the local authority, have to be balanced against the needs of the children currently in the school and the impact on teaching and learning of potential savings strategies.”

Typically it is down to schools themselves to handle their own budgets, after they are handed their funding from the county council.

Budget management is a core quality assessed by the education watchdog Ofsted every few years. Poor management in this area would most likely lead to a lower rating for the school.

The six schools which have been granted time to pay-off their shortfalls by the council have financial deficits this year of £632,614 – Wirksworth, £20,220; Anthony Gell, £145,891; Fairmeadows, £125,123; Charlesworth, £31,094; Coton in the Elms, £15,084; Glossopdale, £295,202.

Wirksworth is now set to emerge from its deficit in 2019; Anthony Gell, Fairmeadows, Charlesworth and Coton in the Elms by 2020; and Glossopdale by 2021.

Meanwhile, the four schools which have failed to come up with plans and have substantial deficits are: Brookfield Primary in Langwith Junction; Highfields School in Matlock; New Mills Secondary; and William Allitt Secondary in Newhall.

The report states: “All four schools are being supported by the Authority’s Team Around The School (TATS) processes, and further meetings of senior officers are planned with the schools’ governors and senior leadership teams to identify long-term financial solutions.”

These four school have combined financial deficits this year of £1.24 million – Brookfield, £176,359; Highfields, £95,731; New Mills, £740,372; William Allitt, £229,933.

The deficit at Highfields is set to reach £328,368 by 2021, while William Allitt will see its shortfall reduce to £131,270 next year but rise again to £213,577 by 2021.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “The county council will support these schools and work with them to agree a plan for addressing the deficit.”