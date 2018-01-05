Six vehicle accident closes major Derbyshire road

A major Derbyshire road has been closed in both directions after a six-vehicle accident.

The incident happened on the A38 near Alfreton between the A61 Derby Road near Watchorn Island and the M1 near junction 28.

The road was closed by police at around 5.30am and reopened about an hour later.

All six vehicles involved in the incident were on the slip road to Broadmeadows and were moved to safety before the road reopened.

A police spokesperson said there were no injuries as a result of the collision.